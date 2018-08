People watch the rising waves created by the approaching Hurricane Lane on Aug. 23, 2018, on the coast of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. EFE-EPA/Bruce Omori

Hurricane track provided on Aug. 23, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center showing the path over the coming three days of Hurricane Lane, as it bears down on Hawaii. EFE-EPA/NHC/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Hawaii given the imminent arrival of Hurricane Lane, which is threatening to develop into the most powerful storm in decades in the archipelago.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate their rescue and relief efforts in natural disasters and to funnel federal funds to the areas affected.