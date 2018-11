President Donald Trump answers reporters' questions on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at one point contradicting a recent report by his own government by saying he doesn't believe that climate change can harm the United States economy over the coming decades. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump contradicted Monday a recent report by his own government by saying he doesn't believe that climate change can harm the United States economy over the coming decades.

When asked by a reporter about the report's conclusion that climate change will have a devastating effect on the US economy, Trump said "I don't believe it."