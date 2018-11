US authorities issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas of Alaska on Friday after the state's largest city was struck by a magnitude-7.0 earthquake, although the warning was subsequently canceled. EPA-EFE/File

A magnitude-7.0 earthquake on Friday struck Alaska's largest city and prompted authorities to issue a tsunami alert for coastal areas of that remote US state, although the warning was subsequently canceled.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was just outside Anchorage, which is home to nearly 300,000 people and the biggest city in the least densely populated US state.