A handout map image made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a magnitude 8.2 earthquake that occurred at a depth of 10 km at 09:31 GMT, 278 km off south east of the city of Kodiak, Alaska, USA, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT

A tsunami alert issued for Hawaii, the west coast of the United States and Canada following a 7.9 magnitude earthquake off Alaska has been lifted, the United States Geological Survey said Tuesday.

The temblor struck 278 kilometers (172 miles) south-east of Kodiak Island in the Alaskan Gulf and was recorded at a depth of around 10 km, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tsunami warning for Alaska, the island state of Hawaii, British Colombia in Canada, Washington, Oregon and California down to the Mexican border.