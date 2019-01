People gather outside the newly restored tomb of Tutankhamun at the West Bank of Luxor, 660km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A view inside the newly restored tomb of Tutankhamun at the West Bank of Luxor, 660km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Neville Agnew, the US director of the restoration operation, speaks in front of the tomb of Tutankhamun at the West Bank of Luxor, 660km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A view inside the newly restored tomb of Tutankhamun at the West Bank of Luxor, 660km south of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The tomb of Tutankhamun, one of the most visited tombs in the Valley of the Kings, located in Luxor, southern Egyptian, sparkled once again thanks to a decade-long restoration project that was revealed to the press Thursday.

Though relatively unimportant in his time, Tutankhamun gained fame as an Egyptian Pharaoh following his discovery by British Egyptologist Howard Carter in 1922.