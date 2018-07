A close-up image showing the app of the micro blogging service Twitter on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Aug. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Twitter said its number of monthly users dropped in the second quarter and could continue to fall as it purges fake accounts, illustrating the challenges social-media companies face in trying to clean up their platforms, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

The number of monthly active users world-wide fell by a million from three months ago to 335 million, Twitter's first drop since the second quarter of 2017.