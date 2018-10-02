Two species of birds have been sighted for the first time in a nature preserve on Peru's northern coast, outside their natural habitats in Amazonia and the country's mangrove areas, Peru's protected areas service (Sernanp) announced Monday.

According to the report, the buff-rumped warbler (Phaeothlypis fulvicauda), which lives in forest ecosystems, was sighted for the first time by rangers in the Cerros de Amotape National Park, a preserve in the northern Tumbes region that contains dry tropical woodlands and the foothills of Peru's northern mountain range.