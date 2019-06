A chart of the Teegarden solar system from the University of Göttingen, Germany. June 18, 2019. EFE-EPA University of Göttingen Handout

An artist's recreation of the Teegarden solar system from the University of Göttingen, Germany. June 18, 2019. EFE-EPA University of Göttingen Handout

Two exoplanets have been discovered that are warm, similar to the Earth, may have water and could be good candidates to support life, an expert told Efe Tuesday.

Scientists have been searching for planets close to nearby stars since 2016 using a 3.5-meter telescope.