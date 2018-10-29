The exhibition, The Leicester Codex (also called Hammer Codex) by Leonardo da Vinci entitled 'The Water Microscope of Nature' by Paolo Galluzzi, created by the Uffizi Galleries and the Museo Galileo in Florence, Italy, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence launched on Monday a rare exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Leicester, a collection of scientific writings and drawings by the Renaissance genius on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death.

The Uffizi Gallery, one of the largest museums in Italy but also one of the best known worldwide for its enormous Renaissance art collection, is set to showcase "The Water as Microscope of Nature. Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Leicester," an exhibition that focuses on water, an element that fascinated Da Vinci.