A United Kingdom parliamentary committee rebuked Facebook Inc. in a new report that calls for regulation and intensified scrutiny of social media companies, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

The report urged a compulsory code of ethics for technology companies to deal with harmful or illegal content on their sites. It also called for the creation of an independent regulator that has the power to launch legal action against companies in breach of the code that could result in hefty fines.