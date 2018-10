A Union Flag and a European Union (EU) flag are flown by pro-EU supporters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's health regulator began a consultation Thursday requesting feedback on proposed measures in case of a cliff-edge withdrawal from the European Union, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has asked the healthcare industry for comments on its plans to repatriate duties currently carried out by the European Medicines Agency – its EU counterpart.