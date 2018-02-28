The United Kingdom's weather agency issued its highest alert levels for severe weather in northern regions of the country on Wednesday as Arctic atmospheric conditions continued to bear down, causing widespread travel chaos and forcing the closure of hundreds of school.

The Met Office issued a red alert urging the public in parts of central Scotland around Edinburgh and Glasgow to take immediate action to remain safe amid forecasts of hazardous conditions with of up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snowfall in places and a strong easterly wind that could cause the snow to drift.