Lions play in their enclosure during a photocall to celebrate World Lion Day at the London Zoo, Regent's Park, north west London, Britain, 09 August 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

London Zoo on Thursday hailed the rising numbers of Asiatic lions as it geared up to mark World Lion Day.

Lionesses Heidi, Indi and Rubi were given specially-designed brightly-colored scented balls to play with, allowing them to exercise their powerful sense of smell, the zoo said.