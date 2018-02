British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, central London, Britain, Feb 8, 2018.EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

An engineer checks live cyber threat maps and statistics at his office in Istanbul, Turkey, June 27, 2017. According to news reports, companies around the world are reporting they are being hit by a major cyber-attack. EFE-EPA(FILE) /ERDEM SAHIN

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, State Minister for the Commonwealth and the United Nations of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland speaks during the opening of the 36th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations, UN, in Geneva, Switzerland, 11 September 2017. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The United Kingdom's Foreign Office Minister for Cyber Security said Thursday the Kremlin was behind a 2017 cyber-attack against Ukraine that affected other parts of Europe.

Lord Tariq Ahmad said the UK government believed the Russian military was behind the NotPetya cyber-attack that targeted Ukraine's financial, energy and government sectors in June last year.