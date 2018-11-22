Elena Manaenkova, left, WMO Deputy Secretary-General and Pavel Kabat, right, WMO Chief Scientist and Research Director, speak about the release of WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin with details on annual average concentration of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, during a press conference, at the UN European HQ in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The levels of heat-retaining greenhouse gases in the earth's atmosphere that are linked to climate change have reached a record high not seen in millions of years, according to a World Meteorological Organization presented to the press Thursday.

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, which was published by the WMO, part of the United Nations, globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have reached 405.5 parts per million in 2017, up from 403.3 ppm in 2016 and 400.1 ppm in 2015, therefore driving further long-term climate change, sea level rise, ocean acidification, and more extreme weather.