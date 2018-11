Executive Secretary of the United Nations' Convention on Biological Diversity Cristiana Pasça Palmer (L) and Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad during a press conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

A general view of the final press conference of 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 14 Egypt) held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

The members of the United Nations' Convention on Biological Diversity agreed Thursday to boost the process to fulfill the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, which expire in 2020.

At a press conference CBD Executive Secretary Cristiana Pasca Palmer said that the members agreed during the Conference of the Party meeting held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh to enhance efforts to achieve the Aichi targets within the next two years.