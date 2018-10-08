Rapid, far-reaching changes to almost every facet of society are needed to avoid catastrophic climate change, reforms far beyond anything governments are currently either doing or planning to do, according to a report from a United Nations-led scientific panel, according to a Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Monday.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made the pronouncement as part of its assessment of climate change and efforts to mitigate its negative impact. The study came as a response to the more than 190 signatory nations to the 2015 Paris climate accord, which at the time included the United States. Donald Trump's administration announced last year its intent to pull out of the accord.