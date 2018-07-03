Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on July 2, 2018, visits the prehistoric cave paintings hidden through the centuries by the jungles of Cerro Azul, a mountain in Colombia's Lindosa range that forms part of Chiribiquete National Park, included by UNESCO on its list of World Heritage Sites. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

This natural wonder occupies part of the southern Colombian provinces of Guaviare and Caqueta, and covers 4,208,095 hectares (16,248 sq. miles) of protected land, according to the expansion announced this Monday by President Juan Manuel Santos on a visit to the Lindosa area, which for its part covers 28,000 hectares of protected land.