The Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the United Nations General Assembly, is seen during an interview with EFE in Antigua and Barbudo on May 31, 2019, when she spoke of her crusade against single-use plastics. EFE-EPA/Oskar Burgos

The Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the United Nations General Assembly, is seen during an interview with EFE in Antigua and Barbudo on May 31, 2019, when she spoke of her crusade against single-use plastics. EFE-EPA/Oskar Burgos

The Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the United Nations General Assembly, is seen during an interview with EFE in Antigua and Barbudo on May 31, 2019, when she spoke of her crusade against single-use plastics. EFE-EPA/Oskar Burgos

The Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the United Nations General Assembly, told EFE that "there exists a worldwide attitude that favors eradicating single-use plastics."

In an interview with EFE on Antigua, where the "Play It Out" event is being held, at which artists like Ashanti and Bomba Estereo, politicians, all kinds of celebrities and scientists promote the fight against plastic, the first Latin American woman to be president of this organ of the United Nations spoke of her fight to save the environment.