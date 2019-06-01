The Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the United Nations General Assembly, told EFE that "there exists a worldwide attitude that favors eradicating single-use plastics."
In an interview with EFE on Antigua, where the "Play It Out" event is being held, at which artists like Ashanti and Bomba Estereo, politicians, all kinds of celebrities and scientists promote the fight against plastic, the first Latin American woman to be president of this organ of the United Nations spoke of her fight to save the environment.