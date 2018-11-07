The national specialist of the UNESCO Education Program in Uruguay, Zilmira May, is seen here in Montevideo on Nov. 6, 2018, where she tells EFE that science must adopt a language that people find more normal and understandable to avoid a loss of enthusiasm by future students. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

The national specialist of the UNESCO Education Program in Uruguay, Zilmira May, told EFE on Tuesday that science must adopt a language that people find more normal and understandable to avoid a loss of enthusiasm by future students.

"Those involved in science have historically had tremendous difficulties speaking a language that ordinary folks understand, which has turned people off and made them say "this is not for me," and then just drop it, she said during her presentation of the 10th Ibero-American Congress of Scientific Education, to be held between March 25-28, 2019, in Montevideo.