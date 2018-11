Rony Abovitz, founder and CEO of Magic Leap, arrives for the Allen & Company 33rd Annual Media and Technology Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, on July 10, 2015. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

The president of the University of Miami, Julio Frenk, speaks at a ceremony on March 13, 2018, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

The University of Miami on Monday unveiled a partnership with the start-up company Magic Leap for the development of educational projects in the digital realm using augmented reality.

The president of that institution of higher learning, Mexican-born Julio Frenk, told EFE that a digital scenario can be created through this technology that allows people to interact with others who do not share the same physical space.