An image released by NASA on Saturday 31, January 2004 from NASA's second Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's camera shows the rover successfully leaving its lander, in background, with a trail of track marks left on the Martian soil. EPA-EFE/FILE/NASA/JPL HANDOUT

This image made by NASA 's Mars Exploration Rover 'Opportunity', released Tuesday, 2 March 2004, shows a close up of the rock NASA scientists have named 'El Capitan.' This image shows fine, parallel lamination in the upper area of the rock, which also contains scattered sphere-shaped objects ranging from 1 to 2 millimeters (.04 to .08 inches) in size. Mars was once soaked with water, enough to support life in a 'good, habitable environment,'' NASA scientists said Tuesday after reviewing data from the Mars rover Opportunity, although they said the finding doesn't prove that life existed. EPA-EFE/ NASA/JPL/US Geological Survey Handout

A handout image provided by NASA on 25 January 2012 is a mosaic of images taken in mid-January 2012 showing the windswept vista northward (L) to northeastward (R) from the location where NASA's Mars Exploration Rover 'Opportunity' is spending its fifth Martian winter, an outcrop informally named 'Greeley Haven.' The Mars rover's Panoramic Camera (Pancam) took the component images as part of a full-circle view being assembled from 'Greeley Haven'. The view includes sand ripples and other wind-sculpted features in the foreground and mid-field. EPA-EFE/FILE/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An unprecedented sandstorm on Mars is threatening the survival of NASA's solar-powered Opportunity rover, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported Wednesday.

"We are concerned but we are hopeful that the storm will clear and the rover will be able to communicate with us," Opportunity project manager, John Callas, said in a telephone conference with reporters Wednesday.