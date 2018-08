The deputy mayor of Barcelona, Gerardo Pisanello, speaks with EFE on Aug. 7, 2018, after signing a cooperation agreement with Uruguay's minister of industry, energy and mines aimed at improving scientific and technological innovation. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay's Industry, Energy and Mines Minister Carolina Cosse speaks with EFE on Aug. 7, 2018, after signing a cooperation agreement with the deputy mayor of Barcelona aimed at improving scientific and technological innovation. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

The deputy mayor of Barcelona, Gerardo Pisanello (l.), and Uruguay's Industry, Energy and Mines Minister Carolina Cosse (r.) sign a cooperation agreement on Aug. 7, 2018, aimed at improving scientific and technological innovation. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's industry, energy and mines minister and the deputy mayor of Barcelona signed here Tuesday a cooperation agreement aimed at improving scientific and technological innovation.

"The idea is to exchange experiences and cross cultures to find the best experiences so that our individual cultures can advance," Minister Carolina Cosse said.