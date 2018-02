View of the remains of a fortification, from an early colonial-era defense system, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Municipality of Montevideo

Photo provided on Feb. 18, 2018 showing a worker digging out the remains of a fortification, from an early colonial-era defense system, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Municipality of Montevideo

The recent discovery of vestiges of early Montevideo's colonial-era defense system has provided an opportunity to enhance and integrate a past that was buried under the Old City into the current urban landscape, Uruguayan archaeologist Veronica De Leon said in an interview with EFE.

De Leon, who has studied the impact of public works in the Old City, found the remains of fortifications that have not yet been assessed by the National Heritage Commission.