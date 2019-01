Electric Factory General Manager Andres Guarino tells EFE in an interview on Jan. 17, 2019, that his company will launch this year on the international market Read to Me, an interactive projector designed to improve ties between parents and their children through storytelling. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Electric Factory, a Uruguayan company, will launch this year on the international market Read to Me, a prizewinner at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the Connecting People category, where it competed against the likes of Microsoft, Airbnb and Google.

The device created by the company is an interactive projector designed to improve ties between parents and their children through storytelling.