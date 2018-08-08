Undated photograph provided by J.R. Simplot showing a comparison between a natural potato (background) and one of the GMO variety (foreground), using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing tool in Portland, Oregon, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy J.R. Simplot

United States-based agribusiness firm J.R. Simplot, one of the largest potato producers in the world, this week was awarded a license to use a collection of proprietary gene editing tools, which the company believes may be the key to addressing the ever-growing food shortage affecting the world.

"We are committed to the goal of bringing better food to the world," Susan Collinge, vice president of the Idaho-based company, told EFE, adding that "GMOs (organically modified organisms) are safe to eat."