United States-based agribusiness firm J.R. Simplot, one of the largest potato producers in the world, this week was awarded a license to use a collection of proprietary gene editing tools, which the company believes may be the key to addressing the ever-growing food shortage affecting the world.
"We are committed to the goal of bringing better food to the world," Susan Collinge, vice president of the Idaho-based company, told EFE, adding that "GMOs (organically modified organisms) are safe to eat."