Image provided on Sept. 4, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center showing the predicted five-day track of Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

More than eight million people along the US Gulf Coast are on alert on Tuesday for the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Gordon will move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley by the wee hours of Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on the storm.