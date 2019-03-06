A photo taken on March 5, 2019, showing members of a health campaign during the inauguration of a boat that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a US-based non-profit, plans to use to reach vulnerable indigenous communities in Peru's Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A photo taken on March 5, 2019, in Iquitos, Peru, of a member of the Boras indigenous community performing a dance at the inauguration of a boat that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a US-based non-profit, plans to use to reach vulnerable indigenous communities in Peru's Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A photo taken on March 5, 2019, near Iquitos, Peru, of a boat that the US-based non-profit organization AIDS Healthcare Foundation plans to use to reach vulnerable indigenous communities in Peru's Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A photo taken on March 5, 2019, in Iquitos, Peru, of a boat being used by the US-based non-profit AIDS Healthcare Foundation to reach vulnerable indigenous communties in Peru's Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A small, garnet-colored boat has begun navigating parts of Peru's Amazon region as part of a crucial mission: to halt the worrying spread of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) among the local indigenous population.

Launched Tuesday by Los Angeles-based non-profit AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in Iquitos, a hot and bustling northern city that is the largest in the Peruvian Amazon but only accessible by plane or boat, the vessel will provide educational information and conduct diagnostic tests aimed at saving the lives of hundreds or even thousands of people.