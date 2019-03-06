A small, garnet-colored boat has begun navigating parts of Peru's Amazon region as part of a crucial mission: to halt the worrying spread of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) among the local indigenous population.
Launched Tuesday by Los Angeles-based non-profit AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in Iquitos, a hot and bustling northern city that is the largest in the Peruvian Amazon but only accessible by plane or boat, the vessel will provide educational information and conduct diagnostic tests aimed at saving the lives of hundreds or even thousands of people.