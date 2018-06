Sylvia Earle, explorer-in-residence at the National Geographic Society, appears before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Energy and Environment Subcomittee briefing on 'Oceans Under Siege: Environmental Impacts of the BP Oil Spill', on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, May 21, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

American oceanographer Sylvia Earle, named Hero for the Planet by Time magazine in 1998, has been bestowed the coveted Spanish Princess of Asturias Award for Concord, the platform's foundation announced Wednesday.

Dr. Earle (Gibbstown, New Jersey, United States, 1935), has dedicated her life to raising awareness about the benefits of conservation and has been responsible for hundreds of publications aimed at furthering our understanding of the world's oceans.