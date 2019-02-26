An information assistant helps one of the attendants during the second day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Officials from the State Department in the United States and America's telecommunications regulator publicly outlined their campaign to exclude Huawei Technologies Co. from allies' next-generation communications networks, calling the Chinese equipment-maker duplicitous and deceitful, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The officials, however, declined to offer any specific evidence of so-called backdoors in Huawei infrastructure that would permit it to spy on the US or its allies.