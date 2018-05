A handout photo made available by the Editorial Debate publishing house on 30 May 2018 shows US philosopher Michael J. Sandel, Feb. 26, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/Kiku Adatto / HANDOUT

American political philosopher and Harvard professor Michael J. Sandel has been awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for his contribution to social sciences, the Spanish foundation announced Wednesday.

Sandel, 65, is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a renowned figure in communitarian theory, which challenges some individualistic and liberal currents of philosophy by emphasizing the role community relationships have forming an individual.