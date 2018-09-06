Photo provided by the Sandia National Laboratories on Sept. 6, 2018, showing Uruguayan researcher Nicolas Argibay displaying a piece of a new metal alloy said to be the world's most wear-resistant metal. EFE-EPA/Sandia National Laboratories/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the Sandia National Laboratories on Sept. 6, 2018, showing researcher Nicolas Argibay (r) and Michael Chandross (l) displaying a piece of a new metal alloy said to be the world's most wear-resistant metal. EFE-EPA/Sandia National Laboratories/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A team of researchers at the Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico has designed the "most wear-resistant metal" in the world, an alloy of platinum and gold, one of the materials scientists told EFE.

The new metal is 100 times more durable than steel and is 90 percent platinum and 10 percent gold, that proportion being calculated from the atoms themselves to create an extremely durable composite and from the manufacturing process that scientists used to achieve the metal's high resistance level.