The scientific spirit was felt more than ever on Wednesday on board the Ushuaia, the vessel on which 80 female professionals in a variety of fields are making a tour of Antarctica and on which they were visited by a group of researchers from Palmer Station.
On the seventh day of their Antarctic journey, the members of the Homeward Bound female leadership expedition, supported by Spain's Acciona company, were preparing to arrive at Palmer Station on Anvers Island but ice surrounding the base prevented them from disembarking.