Natasha van Gestel, a researcher at the US Palmer Station base on Anvers Island, Antarctica, speaks with the members of the Homeward Bound expedition on board the vessel Ushuaia on Jan. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Diana Marcela Tinjaca

View of the US Palmer Station base in Anvers Island in Antarctica, which was visited on Jan. 9, 2019, by the Homeward Bound expedition on board the vessel Ushuaia and comprised of 80 female leaders in the STEMM fields. EFE-EPA/ Rachael Bice

The scientific spirit was felt more than ever on Wednesday on board the Ushuaia, the vessel on which 80 female professionals in a variety of fields are making a tour of Antarctica and on which they were visited by a group of researchers from Palmer Station.

On the seventh day of their Antarctic journey, the members of the Homeward Bound female leadership expedition, supported by Spain's Acciona company, were preparing to arrive at Palmer Station on Anvers Island but ice surrounding the base prevented them from disembarking.