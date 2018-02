Photograph provided on Feb. 25, 2018, by the University of Colorado's Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine showing its director, Dennis Roop. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photograph provided Feb. 25, 2018, by the University of Colorado's Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine, showing researchers Ganna Bilousova (behind) and Igor Kogut in Denver. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A group of scientists at the University of Colorado has achieved positive results in an experiment with stem cells extracted from human skin, a technique that has "the potential" for successfully treating heretofore incurable diseases.

The scientists "reprogrammed" cells in both healthy and sick adults into iPSC stem cells, spurring hopes that serious illnesses can be treated and future clinical trials can be launched.