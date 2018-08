Photo of physicist Epifanio Cruz of the Nuclear Sciences Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who told EFE in an interview that the use of weapons in wars does lasting harm to the environment because of the substances they discharge into the atmosphere. EFE-EPA/Nuclear Sciences Institute

The use of weapons in wars throughout history is causing a slow loss of ecological equilibrium because of the substances they discharge into the atmosphere, physicist Epifanio Cruz told EFE.

The researcher at the Nuclear Sciences Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) said that after major wars, international organizations have studied their environmental effects and found alterations in the ecosystem from the soil to the seas to the atmosphere.