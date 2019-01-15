Venezuelan geochemist Ines Melendez, who is six months pregnant but decided to participate in an Antarctic expedition by 80 female professionals and scientists, said Tuesday that motherhood is a challenge and not an impediment to her profession, adding that knowing she will soon be a mother inspired her to work on how to fight climate change.
Melendez, 33, who currently works in the hydrocarbons sector, spoke with EFE on the Homeward Bound expedition to the White Continent, an Australian program supported by Spain's Acciona company that seeks to foster female leadership and the visibility of women in global matters like climate change.