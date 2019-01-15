Venezuelan geochemist Ines Melendez poses for a photo on Jan. 5, 2019, in Antarctica while on an expedition to the White Continent with 80 female professionals and scientists from around the world. EFE-EPA/ Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Members of the Homeward Bound expedition to Antarctica enjoy the beauty of the White Continent's Paradise Bay on Jan. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Claudia Kielkopf

Venezuelan geochemist Ines Melendez, who is six months pregnant but decided to participate in an Antarctic expedition by 80 female professionals and scientists, said Tuesday that motherhood is a challenge and not an impediment to her profession, adding that knowing she will soon be a mother inspired her to work on how to fight climate change.

Melendez, 33, who currently works in the hydrocarbons sector, spoke with EFE on the Homeward Bound expedition to the White Continent, an Australian program supported by Spain's Acciona company that seeks to foster female leadership and the visibility of women in global matters like climate change.