A FIFA official checks a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2016 soccer match between Copa America and Real Madrid in Yokohama, Japan, Dec 15, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE) /KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Referee Nestor Pitana receives instructions from video assistant referee (VAR) to disallow a goal of Portugal due to offside during the FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match against Mexico at Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, June 18, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /TOLGA BOZOGLU

A video assistant referee (VAR) decision is announced on a huge screen during the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 group B soccer match between Australia and Germany at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, June 19, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/PETER POWELL

The International Football Association Board on Saturday approved the use of Video Assistant Referee technology during the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The IFAB took the decision during its 132nd Annual General Meeting held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, which was attended by the international federation's president, Gianni Infantino.