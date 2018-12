VinSmart's chief executive Tran Minh Trung presents a smartphone, during the launch of Vsmart smartphones, at the Vincom Centre Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, 14 December 2018. EPA/STR

A girl holds a Vingroup's Vsmart phone during the launch of Vsmart smartphones, at the Vincom Centre Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, 14 December 2018. EPA/STR

A big screen shows information of Vingroup's Vsmart phones, during the launch of Vsmart smartphones, at the Vincom Centre Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, 14 December 2018. EPA/STR

Vietnamese company Vingroup launched a new brand of smartphones designed and developed by Spanish firm BQ in Ho Chi Minh on Friday.

Vingroup CEO Tran Minh Trung presented four models, Active 1, Active 1+, Joy 1 and Joy 1+, all of which were manufactured at a plant in the northern city of Haiphong.