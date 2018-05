Pacaya volcano spews lava as its activity continues increasing. south of Guatemala City, Guatemala, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A volcano in southern Guatemala continued to spew lava beyond its crater Thursday, as seen in images captured by an EFE journalist.

Pacaya Volcano, located in the department of Escuintla, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital, was throwing material some 50 meters high into the atmosphere and lighting up the sky.