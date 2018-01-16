Filipino villagers sit along the slopes of rumbling Mayon Volcano as it spews ash in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Mount Mayon, which became active over the weekend in the eastern Philippines, was spewing fountains of lava on Tuesday, while over 15,000 people have been evacuated from the area amid fears of an imminent explosive eruption.

Lava began to flow down from Mount Mayon on Monday night, and on Tuesday had reached up to 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) from the crater, located about 350 kilometers (317 miles) southeast of Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology agency (PHIVOLCS) reported.