File image shows the Microsoft logo at COMPUTEX, Taipei,Taiwan, May 30, 2017. The COMPUTEX 2017 focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) Robotics, virtual reality (VR) and Internet of things (IoT). On Sep 28, 2018 Volkswagen and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to speed VW's digital transformation. From 2020 onwards, 5 million new Volkswagen vehicles per year will be fully connected to the Internet of Things (IoT.) EFE-EPA (FILE) /R. B. TONGO

A Volkswagen ID Buzz concept van at the Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge booth at the IAA Commercial Vehicles fair in Hannover, northern Germany, Sep 20, 2018. On Sep 28, 2018 Volkswagen and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Volkswagen's digital transformation. From 2020 onwards, over 5 million new Volkswagen vehicles per year will be fully connected to the Internet of Things (IoT.) EPA-EFE(FILE) /FOCKE STRANGMANN

Volkswagen and the United States technology giant Microsoft announced on Friday a strategic partnership that would contribute towards accelerating Volkswagen's digital transformation.

Germany's Volkswagen Group released a statement announcing it had chosen Microsoft's Azure platform heralding the development of the "Volkswagen Automotive Cloud," one of the largest dedicated automotive industry cloud projects at the service of Volkswagen's future vehicle fleet.