Switzerland's handbike paraplegics athlete Silke Pan presents the new version 2018 of the exoskeleton 'Twiice One', made by the Robotic Systems Laboratory of EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A research institute and university in Switzerland on Tuesday showcased an advanced walking assistance system prototype that could help paraplegics walk again independently, as seen in images released via epa.

The Swiss Polytechnic Federal Institute of Lausanne (EPFL), in eastern Switzerland, has been working on the second generation TWIICE exoskeleton, a sophisticated motorized walking frame, along with swiss acrobat Silke Pan, who became disabled in an accident but has since become a hand-cycling champion.