The National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC on the weekend will open its renovated fossil and dinosaur hall with a real Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that is between 66-68 million years old, local media reported Tuesday.

The renovation of the hall, dubbed the "David H. Koch Hall of Fossils - Deep Time," has taken four years and included the largest number of women in the history of the Smithsonian - the museum's parent institution.