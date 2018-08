Steamboats sit on the dried-out Elbe river bed in front of the Academy of Fine Arts in central Dresden, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Tourist boats on the section of the Elbe river flowing through the eastern German city of Dresden looked a sorry sight Wednesday as prolonged high temperatures that have blistered parts of Europe this summer took their toll.

And efe-epa correspondent in the city documented water levels dramatically low enough to expose areas of the rocky river bid while most of the vessels that ferry visitors down past sights such as Dresden's Academy of Fine Arts building were moored.