Photo provided on Mar. 5, 2018 showing Lia Quezada, a third year student at Signos High School, during an interview with EFE, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Photo provided on Mar. 5, 2018 showing Jesus Moreno, a science teacher at Signos High School and an expert in environmental education, during an interview with EFE, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Students in the western Mexican state of Jalisco have used natural materials to set up refuges for the endangered wild honey bee population, places where they can safely pollinate flowers.

Youths between ages 17-18 developed these so-called "bee hotels" to protect the wild bees and "make up" a little for the damage humans have done to their nesting places by cutting down trees and spreading city suburbs into the countryside, Lia Quezada, a third year student at Signos High School, told EFE.