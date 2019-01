A user in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 31, 2017 (reissued on Jan. 21, 2019) holds up a smartphone featuring WhatsApp's logo. The Facebook-owned company said it is restricting its users' ability to forward messages in a bid to halt the spread of misinformation and rumors via the social-media platform. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON/File

The logo of the messaging app WhatsApp is visible on a smartphone screen in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sept. 26, 2017 (reissued on Jan. 21, 2019). WhatsApp said on Jan. 21 it is restricting its users' ability to forward messages in a bid to halt the spread of misinformation and rumors via the social-media platform. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO/File

WhatsApp said Monday it is restricting its users' ability to forward messages in a bid to halt the spread of misinformation and rumors via the social-media platform.

Whereas users formerly could forward a message to up to 20 individual users or groups at one time (a maximum of 5,120 people) via the cellphone app, the new rules, which took effect immediately, have reduced that number to five individuals or groups (a maximum of 1,280 people).