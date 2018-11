The logo of the messaging application WhatsApp is pictured on a smartphone in Taipei, Taiwan, Apr. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The world's most popular freeware instant messaging app confirmed its prior announcement that, as of Monday, any users who have not backed up their stored data and chats on Google Drive will lose their chat histories.

WhatsApp, which is owned by tech giant Facebook, had reached an agreement with Google last August to store user content on the Google Drive cloud storage service without said data affecting the user's maximum memory limit.