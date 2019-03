The humanoid robot Sophia, a creation of Hanson Robotics, during a presentation at Techfestival Bright day 2018 in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Humanity's Industrial Revolution-era fear that machines will one day take over has taken on a new lease of life with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, which is expected to drastically alter our society in the near future, a renowned expert in the field told EFE in an exclusive interview published Tuesday.

This fear is unfounded, according to French mathematician, lawmaker and AI expert, Cédric Villani, who said the trick was to avoid using the technology as a mirror for society's ills.