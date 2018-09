Wikipedia and WikiTribune co-founder Jimmy Wales delivers a speech during the VivaTech fair in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The free online encyclopedia Wikipedia on Thursday launched a Spanish version of its online news portal, WikiTribune, which was conceived as a collaborative platform to fight against fake content by publishing high-quality news articles written in a joint effort between journalists and users.

According to Wikipedia's co-founder, Jimmy Wales, WikiTribune represents an innovative opportunity to reinvent journalism.