Firefighters work to control two forest fires at the O Invernadoiro natural park in Vilarino de Conso, Galicia, northern Spain, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

General view of the area affected by two forest fires at the O Invernadoiro natural park in Vilarino de Conso, Galicia, northern Spain, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFEBrais Lorenzo

Wildfires have burned over 90 hectares of countryside in a nature reserve in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, according to local officials.

Two separate blazes remained active in the remote Invernadeiro nature park near Ourense, one smaller wildfire covering an area of around 14 hectares (34 acres) and another larger one that has spread over 80 hectares, the local government's rural affairs department confirmed.